PBDSB applauds Premier’s stance on use of English

BINTULU (June 9): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) applauds the assurance given by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s regarding the continual use of English in the civil service besides Bahasa Malaysia (BM).

“While we acknowledge BM as our national language, PBDS feels that it is wrong to penalise civil servants for using English in official duties,” said its president Bobby William, adding that English is the international lingua franca.

He said that English is the common language used in international communication, science, technology, education, arts and even entertainment amongst others, and having good command of it broadens the horizons.

“Sarawakians must not be myopic and narrow minded,” he added.

He also applauded Abang Johari for reassuring civil servants in the state that they would not be penalised for using English while carrying out their duties during Yayasan Sarawak’s 50th anniversary celebration in Kuching recently.