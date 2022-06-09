Penampang school steps up environmental awareness

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): SM St Michael, Penampang has stepped up its environmental awareness programme by engaging communities to play their role in preserving Mother Nature with tree-plating activities.

“Deforestation is one of the biggest environment challenges that we’re currently facing.

“Thus, as an educational institution, it is important to impart knowledge about current environmental issues not just to students, but also to the community.

“Therefore, St Michael’s Penampang Secondary School being the trophy holder and award bearer of the ‘Sekolah Lestari, Mentor SERASI and Eco-School’, organized a programme to help communities understand better about current issues that are happening in our environment and also how they can play their role to preserve Mother Nature,” said the principal, Jennifer Asing.

She said the school is enhancing its effort to raise environmental awareness among the communities by supporting The Malaysia Greening Programme: Plant 100 million trees campaign, which is a five-year long campaign initiated by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Besides that, she said the school highlighted its own campaign called ‘MyTapau from Home’, which was first introduced in their school on April 18, 2022.

It aims to teach the habit in everyone to avoid using or buying plastic throwaways such as plastic bottles, spoons, straws, food packaging in the canteen, but instead, everyone should bring their spoons, containers and bottles from home.

Jennifer said the programme was a combination effort of the school with the Sabah Environmental Department, Sabah Environmental Protection Department, Sabah Forestry Department, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Parents-Teachers Association of St Michael’s Secondary School and communities of Kg Terawi and Kg Babagon in Penampang.

Villages that were involved are from Kg Babagon, Kg Tempasak, Kg Madsiang, Kg Kipouvo, Kg Togudon and Kg Noturuss.

She said the programme held on Saturday (June 4) at Pentas Tagal, Kg Babagon, was participated by 350 people, including pupils of SK Babagon, SK St Paul Kolopis and SK Togudon.

She said the participants had attended three talks on the topic ‘’Environment and our responsibility, ‘The Importance of the forest’ and ‘Recycling and Solid Waste Segregation’ delivered by the Sabah Environmental Department officers, Sabah Forestry Department, and Water Vision Team 2022 of St Michael’s Secondary School.

The villagers were taught how to make homemade candles and eco-bricks as well, while the children participated in a colouring competition.

“The highlight of the whole programme was the planting of 100 trees where 50 saplings would be planted along the riverbank and the remaining was distributed to the villagers.

“They were given two saplings for each family, which would be planted at their respective areas.”

Jennifer said the programme was a way to help establishing relationship with the local communities and to educate them about sustainable environment.

“Moreover, this programme also aims to enhance the networking and linkages between the schools, the relevant departments and the local communities.

“This creates the awareness among the communities and pupils from primary schools especially on the importance of having a green, clean and sustainable environment.

“Since we are back on the move, we have many other programmes on environmental conservation and awareness in-store. This is just the beginning,” she said.