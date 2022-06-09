Premier: Matu’s landscape will change in next five years

MUKAH (June 9): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg believes the landscape of the whole of Matu will change in the next five years.

Abang Johari said the state government has drafted many development plans to develop the area on top of the many development projects that have been implemented.

“For Kuala Matu for example, we will develop based on organic development whereby we will have new mosque, we will expand the village through our Spektra Permata housing projects (SPK) for our younger generation,” he told a press conference after completing his visit to Kuala Matu yesterday.

He added that the development plans will complement well with the other existing facilities in the town.

As Abang Johari could foresee that there will be a heavy traffic once the proposed connecting road from Igan to Sibu is completed, he suggested for a rest and relaxation (R&R) facility to be built along that road.

“I have asked the Land and Survey Department to look into this facility (R&R) and it is still in planning,” he said.

As a whole, Abang Johari said he is satisfied with the progress of the development projects in Matu.

He said although there were some delays in the projects due to Covid-19, efforts had been made to complete the projects.

“I’ve seen the waterfront and the 20 units of housing area project (SPK) in Jemoreng. They are all completed and I am indeed satisfied,” he added.

He also said the government will develop more units of SPK since there is a demand for more of such housing.

“The 20 units are only a trial and we received great response. I think it is because it is really affordable because the government covers the cost of infrastructure such as land cost, electricity, water, and roads. We do not charge the buyers on this,” he said, adding that the government also helps the buyers to pay the deposit.

He also said the government has decided to demolish and rebuild the old Matu District Office building and to turn it into Anjung Usahawan.