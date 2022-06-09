Premier: Sarawak to be Southeast Asia’s renewable energy powerhouse

KUCHING (June 9): Sarawak is positioning itself to be Southeast Asia’s powerhouse for affordable, reliable and renewable energy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that Sarawak will maintain at least 60 per cent of its power generation capacity mix from renewable sources by 2030.

“I believe the provision of sustainable energy is prerequisite to sustainable economic and social development.

“Leveraging on low carbon opportunities in nature-based solutions coupled with technology, Sarawak is developing a hydrogen economy,” he said in his keynote address during the Sarawak-Korea Business Forum 2022 themed ‘Accelerating The Sarawak-Korea Strategic Energy Partnership’ at the Waterfront Hotel here today.

According to Abang Johari, energy is at the heart of development, where it powers industries, modern agriculture, cutting edge medical technology, transportation, computers and many more.

“In addition, the energy sector plays key role in addressing climate change challenge,” he said.

He said the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released in August last year highlighted the need for reductions in global emissions in the coming decades, to stop climate change.

“It is rather critical and alarming because even under the best-case scenario for greenhouse gas emissions, Asia will continue to face the effects of climate change.

“Amid growing concern and urgency in tackling climate change, the global energy landscape is witnessing a major transformation towards affordable, reliable, and clean energy,” he said.

Given this, Abang Johari said there is no choice between protecting the environment and growing the economy.

“Those of us who believe in a more sustainable future must ride on the opportunity now.

“In this case, I am glad Sarawak and South Korea are on the same page, where your country pushes to reduce the reliance on coal and nuclear in power generation.

“Sarawak, as a resource rich region, is determined to capitalise on renewable sources to power the various activities in Sarawak,” he added.