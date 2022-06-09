Report: XL Axiata, PP Telco complete Batam-Sarawak sea cable project

KUCHING (June 9): Indonesian telecommunications company PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) together with PP Telecomunication Sdn Bhd from Malaysia have completed the construction of the Sea Cable Communication System (SKKL) connecting Batam City and Sarawak Malaysia, Batam Sarawak International Cable System (BaSIC).

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, this marine cable communication system, which began operating on June 1, 2022, is said to be able to strengthen internet connections between Batam, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi with faster and better quality performance and latency.

“This Sea Cable Communication System is also a new alternative ‘international gateway’ for Indonesia to Kuching, Sarawak and Hong Kong, as well as increasing the diversity and reliability of connections to several POPs/HUBs in Asia, which will also support telecommunications networks for the nation’s capital cities in Asia, Kalimantan,” said director and chief technology officer of XL Axiata, I Gede Darmayusa in a statement.

For XL Axiata, Darmayusa explained that the new infrastructure is important to be able to overcome the increase in data traffic in the future and a quality network in terms of providing the best service to customers.

XL Axiata, which is a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad, said it took this strategic step to build the SKKL BaSIC project in accordance with its commitment to provide infrastructure for better global internet access.

“The new submarine cable is also part of XL Axiata’s efforts to support the government’s vision of encouraging the use of digital technology by the Indonesian people through high-quality fast internet networks.”