RM1.5 million targeted to be raised for 11 Sabah schools

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) will kick off its education fundraiser series in Sabah with a target to raise RM1.5 million for 11 schools in the state.

The fundraising for Huazong Education Fund in Sabah is jointly organized by Huazong and The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), in collaboration with the World Presidential Hall of Fame that will be sponsoring exclusive wine dubbed the World Presidential Signature Blend.

A gala dinner, to be graced by Local Government and Housing Minister cum Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, will be held at Hakka Hall on July 3.

Huazong president Tan Sri Dr T.C. Goh, JP said the event is a series of fundraising programmes for Huazong Education Fund.

“Sabah is the first stop for the fundraiser and we plan to organize the event in other states nationwide,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

He said the World Presidential Hall of Fame is sponsoring wines produced in Germany, Bulgaria, Chile and South Africa, which are named after the former presidents who participated in the campaign to contribute to Malaysia’s Chinese education, including the former president of Germany Horst Kohler (Germany), FW de Klerk (South Africa), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Petar Stoyanov (Bulgaria) and Eduardo Frei (Chile).

Each bottle of Presidential Signature Blend is secured in an exquisitely custom-made box, bearing the signature and portrait of the corresponding president, its official wine certificate and exclusive limited serial number.

Goh, who is also FCAS president, said the 11 beneficiaries are Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School, Kian Kok Middle School, Kota Kinabalu High School, SMJK Tiong Hua Sandakan, Lahad Datu Middle School, SM Chung Hwa Tenom, Tenom Tshung Tsin Secondary School, SM Ken Hwa Keningau, Kudat Pei Tsin High School, SJK(C) Tai Tong Sandakan and SJK(C) Pai Wen Ranau, which will also serve as co-organizers.

“The Board of Directors of the 11 schools will be responsible for raising fund for their schools.”

For every RM2,000 donation, the donor will receive a bottle of 1.5 litre Presidential Signature Blend, he said.

“While the wines are sponsored by the World Presidential Hall of Fame, there are expenses involved in importing the wines from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah.

“Hence, after deducting RM500 for excise duty and shipment per bottle of wine, the balance of RM1,500 will be channelled to the schools.”

He said donors could also donate via FCAS and the funds will be channelled to the schools they specified.

Aside from a bottle of the Presidential Signature Blend, donors will also be entitled to one ticket to the gala dinner on July 3.

Goh said a total of 700 bottles of wine are allotted for the fundraiser in Sabah, with a target to raise RM1.5 million for the schools.

“If the response is overwhelming, we will request for more bottles of the Presidential Signature Blend for Sabah.”

Meanwhile, he said the gala dinner will have 120 tables, including VVIP and VIP tables that are selling for RM10,000 and RM5,000 per table respectively.

Each of the VVIP and VIP tables will be served four bottles of special red wines featuring Sabah wildlife, such as orang utan, proboscis monkey and elephant.

In addition, Goh disclosed that there will be lucky draws with Timah whiskey to be won.

He said the fundraiser starts now till June 30.

The first edition of the education fundraiser was held in West Malaysia back in 2019 and successfully raised RM26.5 million.

For more information, contact organizing chairman David Chan at 019-8803411.