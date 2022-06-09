Sabahan company inks MoA with Dutch firm

KOTA KINABALU (June 9): Sabah-based Idea Company Sdn Bhd on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Hoogendoorn Growth Management, formalising a partnership agreement that will proliferate the use of smart precision farming technologies for more sustainable practices and approaches in the Malaysian agricultural sector.

The MoA signing between Zachary Aman, Managing Director of Idea Company Sdn Bhd and Wierd Vonk representing Hoogendoorn, was witnessed by Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries and Eva Oskam, Deputy Ambassador and Head of Economic Section of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Malaysia.

“The MoA signifies a unique collaboration between a home-grown Malaysian entity with a Dutch technology partner at a time when Malaysia is on a journey to revolutionise its agriculture industry through technological and digital transformation,” said Zachary.

“This partnership allows Idea Company to provide greater access to modern technologies for smart farming, thanks to this milestone collaboration with Hoogendoorn, an innovative proprietor of process automation systems in greenhouse horticulture,” he added.

The benefits assessable to Malaysian farmers with the use of smart precision farming technologies include greater output of food production; boosting farmers’ incomes; more efficient and sustainable use of resources and agricultural inputs such as water, energy, seeds and fertilizers); reducing manpower dependency and requirements; and having a better understanding of processes in cultivating crops.

Through the use of smart precision farming technologies, cultivation requirements are met at the right time, with the right amount and done with precise measurements, leading to higher quality produce as well as better risk and quality control, said Zachary.

“Application of smart precision technologies such as IoT, connected services and autonomous systems, our Malaysian farmers are empowered to make decisions at the level of a single square metre or individual plant, rather than entire fields,” he added.

This precision, Zachary said, allows well-informed interventions that ultimately improve agricultural sustainability by helping farmers produce more with less, addressing agricultural inadequacies and problems that cannot be solved with traditional or outdated methods and mindsets.

According to him, the tech collaboration with Hoogendorn strengthens Idea Company’s desire to improve and encourage greater adoption among the farming community of smart farming tools including mechanisation, precision farming tools and human capital development in equipping Malaysian farmers with the capabilities to optimise yield and output using updated technologies.

Moreover, Malaysian farmers are better equipped to manage essential operational mechanisms in farming by eliminating guess work and reducing variabilities, he said, adding that this is achieved by utilization of empirical data and information to help local farmers understand relationships between variables and output.

These aspects contribute to the bigger picture of smart farming and the key role it plays in the nation’s quest to achieve food security. By building its presence and knowhow in smart precision farming techniques, Idea Company is ideally poised to play a significant role as a dedicated advocate of smart farming techniques, Zachary pointed out.

“In addition to the landmark achieved today, Idea Company has also recently announced the February 2022 signing of an MoU for the collaboration with Multimedia University in organizing the Smart Precision Agriculture Junior Growers Programme to develop and nurture the next generation of smart farmers,” he said.

The era of ‘smart precision agriculture’ on farms has taken root. New tech for next-gen farms Malaysian agriculture now includes next-generation farms where tech-savvy farmers are adept at overseeing daily operations using new tech tools in place of traditional farming methods. Malaysian farmers producing high-quality, high-yield and pesticide-free outputs, from oyster mushrooms and crunchy lettuce, help sustaining our growing nation’s self-sufficiency.

“Thus, it becomes important that accessibility and affordability to the latest technology is not limited to certain countries or companies,” added Zachary.

Idea Company, already entrenched in agricultural excellence with its network of farms under JustGood Farms, strives to capitalise on Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data applications to improve the precision and sustainability of farming techniques in the Malaysian farming community.

Idea Company addresses the needs of modern farming holistically. Its Smart Precision Agriculture Junior Growers Programme with Multimedia University embeds essential entrepreneurial mindset and design thinking skills in aspiring farmers, enabling them to identify opportunities for optimisation with which to increase efficiency and productivity.

Idea Company Sdn Bhd currently operates a farm-to-fork ecosystem under the JustGood brand. The ecosystem comprises of an efficient food distribution network, from its farms and its smart distribution centre to the consumers’ kitchens and plates.

Through its JustGood ecosystem, Idea Company leverages on technology via partnerships and collaborations to give farmers the vital edge in smart precision agriculture methods and practices partnership with Hoogendoorn opens various collaborative channels that would enable the utilisation of novel and cutting-edge technologies for crops grown locally, as well as enriching local growing communities with better technical support, expert worldwide networking, and cohesive support system.

Hoogendoorn brings its expertise in assembling a smart precision agriculture system that ensures increased crop yields, optimal growing conditions for crops, as well as better management of costs and risks.