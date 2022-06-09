Sandakan Welfare Department looking for boy’s next of kin

SANDAKAN (June 9): The Welfare Department here is looking for the next of kin or family members of a boy who was handed over by his biological mother to a man in April 2008.

Welfare Community Development Officer Rodin Suri Arif said his department was conducting an investigation to trace the family or next of kin of Shazrayyan Haiqal aged 14 years and seven months old, believed to be a victim of neglect.

“According to the testimony of the child’s guardian, a woman known as Norsiah Hiya, believed to be the child’s biological mother, handed over a four-month-old baby boy on April 9, 2008 at the Pasir Putih housing estate, Taman Melanta Block G Lot 61, in Sandakan.

“The woman also left the baby’s clothes, health card and birth certificate,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Rodin, the complainant also said that the child’s mother would take the baby back but she has not returned or contacted him until today.

“The department is asking the next of kin to come forward to facilitate all matters related to this child. This case is being taken action under Section 17 (1) (d) of the Children Act 2001 (Amendment 2016).

“People who have information on the next of kin or family members of the child can contact the Sandakan Division Protector, Nurhafiza Abdul Rahman at 089-668494 or 089-667821,” he said.