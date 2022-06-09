Sarawak DAP’s GE15 campaign director agonises over voter turnout

SIBU (June 9): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has been appointed Sarawak DAP’s campaign director for the 15th general election (GE15) and will be responsible for deploying and formulating strategies for the party.

Thanking State DAP chief Chong Chien Jen for the appointment, Ling acknowledged that it would be a challenging task but he was prepared for the responsibility.

“It’s not going to be an easy task but for the future of the country and as long as the people’s interest in politics remains strong, I believe we will eventually get the people’s recognition,” he said in a statement.

Ling conceded that GE15 would be a tough battle for DAP and its allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH) as indicated by the results of the state elections in Sarawak, Malacca and Johor.

“It can be seen that after the Sheraton coup and the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, many people have become disillusioned and disappointed in politics brought about by party-hopping politicians which made elections meaningless,” he said.

In the ‘Sheraton move’ in 2020, defections and cooperation between leaders of various parties led to the toppling of the PH government about two years after it defeated Barisan Nasional in 14th general election.

Ling also said what was even more worrying was whether the current inflation would have a serious impact on the economy and whether it would further affect the voter turnout since everyone would be busy with their lives and have less time to think about the country’s politics.

He added that the constitutional amendment that lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 years old would start this year with an automatic registration of voters that would add 5.8 million new voters.

“If this first time voters are not keen to vote, it will further reduce the percentage of the voter turnout.”

Ling believed that voting turnout in GE15 may only reach about 50 per cent for urban constituencies, while the turnout in rural areas would be higher due to money politics to encourage voters to come out to vote.

“The challenges and difficulties are how to restore the people’s confidence in building Malaysia’s democracy and then arouse an enthusiasm among the young people to come out to vote,” he said.

Due to the epidemic, he said the number of people returning to vote from overseas would definitely see a sharp decline.

As such, he appealed to Sarawakians abroad to return to vote.

“We must show everyone the urgency of the country needing a change of government and for that to materialise, every single one of your vote counts.”