Several parts of Miri to experience water supply interruptions starting tonight

MIRI (June 9): Several major areas here will experience a scheduled water cut tonight around 8pm, said Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management Sdn Bhd area manager Ha Tung Ngie.

He said in a statement issued around 5pm today that those affected will have about three hours from the time the statement was issued to stock up on water supply before the water cut.

He said the water cut was to facilitate an urgent repair work due to a major pipe failure at Batu 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

“The pipe is 1,100 mm in diameter, supplying major parts of Miri City. We are assessing the situation now to see the seriousness if we have to shutdown and carry out repair immediately.

“If we shut down for the repair, the majority of Miri will be affected. The public are urged to start storing water while we prepare for the repair work,” he said.

He added that the repair work is estimated to take about 20 hours.

Areas that will not be affected will be Taman Jelita, Taman Tunku, Soon Hup Garden, Lusut, Jalan Engkabang, Taman Da Sing, Kampung Sungai Dalam, Taman Futee, Tung San Garden, Jalan Alpine, Kem Sri Miri, Miri Airport, Jalan Homelite, Melia Residences, Eastwood Industrial Estate, Miri Hospital, Bomba Lopeng, Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club, Jalan Miri Bypass, Batu 6, 7 and 8 Jalan Miri-Bintulu, Kampung Mei Min, Kampung Desa Jaya Lambir, Rumah Gindi, Rumah Ampik, Kampung Usahajaya Lambir, Hilltop, Hilltop Selatan, Mega Emart Commercial Centre, Emart Riam, JPJ Riam and nearby shoplots.

“All other areas not mentioned here will have no water supply once the shutdown starts,” he said.