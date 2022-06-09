STU to pave the way forward for teachers, education development

MIRI (June 9): Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) has been viewed as an imminent platform for teachers in Sarawak to channel any matters relating to their rights, welfare and professions advancement.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who is also Senadin assemblyman stated this in his speech, read by councillor Jeffry Phang at the STU’s Gawai-Raya Gathering 2022 cum exco meeting at the Imperial Hotel here on Tuesday.

With its current 28,371 members, Lee expressed his hope that STU’s membership would continue to grow to raise the standard of teaching professionalism in the state.

“Education sector is ever changing and constantly evolves from one generation to another, and therefore, with such challenges, I hope teachers can continue to stay motivated and to never give up on the students,” Lee said.

In pledge of his support for the union, Lee has granted RM30,000 under his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund for the purchase of seven units of smart projectors, as well as to fund teachers’ training skills in utilising Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

During the gathering, STU also presented an appreciation plaque to a donor, Goh Se Seng, together with several local telecommunication dealers in Miri, who had donated more than RM9,600 worth of SIM cards for the underprivileged students to enable them to attend home-based teaching and online learning (PdPR) through their mobile devices during the pandemic.

Also present at the event were STU’s president Adam Prakash Abdullah and STU’s exco members.