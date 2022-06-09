Two arrested in Julau to facilitate probe into rape case involving disabled minor

JULAU (June 9): Police here have arrested two suspects to facilitate investigation into a rape case involving a 14-year-old disabled girl.

Julau district police chief DSP Andam Sulin, said the arrest was made after mother of the victim lodged a police report on Sunday.

“Acting on the report, a team of policemen from Julau police station arrested the two suspects who are the victim’s stepfather and a foreigner on the same day,” he said.

Andam said based on the report, the incident is believed to have been occurred at around 6.45pm on Saturday (June 4).

“However, police investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

Andam said the two suspects have been remanded for seven days starting Monday and is being investigated under Section 376 and 376B of Penal Code.