Two Malaysian schools shortlisted for World’s Best School Awards

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Two Malaysian Trust Schools have been shortlisted as the Top 10 for the World’s Best School Awards.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kempadang in Kuantan, Pahang was nominated in the ‘Innovation’ category while Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kampong Jawa in Klang, Selangor was nominated in the ‘Addressing Challenges’ category.

In a statement, T4 Education said the awards, which were launched this year in collaboration with the Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express, offered a total cash prize of US$250,000.

The three top finalists will be selected in each of the five categories of the World’s Best School Awards, namely Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Addressing Challenges and Supporting Healthy Living.

The winner of each category that will be announced at World Education Week, from Oct 16 to 21, will receive US$50,000.

The founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Awards, Vikas Pota in the statement said the shortlisted schools were selected through inspirational stories that changed students’ lives, brought real change to the community and became a model school to the public.

“I would like to congratulate SK Kempadang and SMK Kampong Jawa for being shortlisted in the Top 10 of the inaugural World’s Best School Awards. Now, educators around the world will be able to learn from these outstanding Malaysian schools,” he added. – Bernama