Two men cheated death after car crashes into tree in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (June 9): Two men were hurt when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in a self-accident near a private hospital in Petra Jaya here today.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre said it received a distress call on the accident around 4.04pm, and despatched personnel from the Petra Jaya station to the scene of the crash.

The Bomba operation commander reported that both victims were pinned to their seats inside the wrecked vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

Bomba personnel managed to extricate the two men out of the wrecked vehicle using rescue tools before handing them over to the paramedics.