Wan Junaidi suggests expanding protection division to states

KUCHING (June 9): The establishment of zone-based branches of the Prime Minister’s Department, Protection Division, ought to be considered and expedited, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the Protection Division should be expanded to other zones or states that have strategic needs and locations.

“At the moment, this agency is only based in Kuala Lumpur but the activities carried out by the agency are comprehensive.

“What is important now is for us to expand the role of this agency in terms of manpower, logistics and offices to other places such as Sarawak, Sabah, Penang and so on based on the needs,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Witness Protection Programme Seminar here today.

Wan Junaidi said since the Protection Division was established 12 years ago, it has undergone significant evolution in line with the increase in trust or expectations of stakeholders, customers and the people.

He said the government was aware of this and as such, the status or image of the Protection Division had to be enhanced through rebranding of its name to the Malaysian Witness Protection Agency.

The Santubong MP also touched on the Witness Protection Act 2009 (Act 696), the only Act that provides a witness protection programme maintained by the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Department – Protection Division.

He said this was to address issues of intimidation and threats to important witnesses of serious crime cases especially those that involved organised crimes or syndicate cases and involved public interest.

“This protection is not limited to the witness but also covers family members or anyone who is most likely to be affected and threatened as a result of the information provided by the witness to the investigation and prosecution authorities,” he said.

He also said that amendments and improvements to the law, which are always taken into consideration by the government, are proof of the government’s commitment in preserving the interests of witnesses, not only before and during the programme, but also after.

“The rationale for this long-term protection is necessary due to the subjectivity of the level of witness security, especially after a programme ends.”

Wan Junaidi said the government, in safeguarding the safety of witnesses, would ensure that the court had special rooms to ensure that the safety of the protected witnesses would not be affected.

“This can directly assure the effectiveness of a trial proceeding in court,” he added.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Prime Minister’s Department (Protection Division) director-general Khairul Anwar Zakaria @ Abdul Hamid were also present at the press conference.