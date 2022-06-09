Works Ministry reapplies for funds to upgrade federal highways connected to Pan Borneo Highway

SRI AMAN (June 9): Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said his ministry is currently in the midst of reapplying fund allocations to upgrade existing federal highways or Red Line connected to the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway.

He explained that the allocation would allow for existing federal highways to match the standards and quality on par with that of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Before the change of Barisan Nasional (BN) to Pakatan Harapan (PH), the upgrade on the existing highways was in the tender process before it was scrapped,” he told reporters at a pit stop in Temudok during the ‘Jelajah FTRoadpedia’ tour here today.

He said around 200 kilometres of the existing highways are connected to the Pan Borneo Highway throughout the state, located in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

On another note, Fadillah stated that around three rest and recreation (R&R) facilities will be built along the Pan Borneo Highway in the future as their building cost is included in the project’s package.

He also hinted at the possibility of increasing the numbers of R&Rs along the Pan Borneo Highway.

“We’ve actually received a number of applications from the state government to build more R&Rs along the Pan Borneo Highway, in which we will look into it.”

He said any additional R&Rs will be built by the state government and private sectors.

Currently, the Ministry of Works is aiming to cater to the existing R&Rs built by private sectors through the provision of access roads near the highway towards the R&Rs facilities in assurance of the safety of commuters.