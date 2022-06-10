Amber Chia visits Agape Centre while exploring riverine town

SIBU (June 10): Malaysian supermodel Amber Chia said her trip here the past few days has been special on a personal level.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Agape Centre yesterday, the model, actress, TV host, brand ambassador and businesswoman who hails from Tawau, Sabah said she has visited this town for work about five times but never had the opportunity to explore.

“Whenever I visited, it was only Kampua. Now, when I go back, I have so many things to share.

“This is a very special trip for me and the first time I get to explore and experience Sibu including visiting the Agape Centre. There are so many places to visit and things to do here,” she said, adding jokingly that she now knows more about places of interest here than some local friends.

Chia was here to shoot a documentary ‘48 Hours Sibu Raiders’ on her unforgettable experience in Sibu.

She mentioned that Sibu is the gateway to the longest river in Malaysia and has the only green university in Southeast Asia, namely University Technology Sarawak (UTS), as well as Agape Centre, one of a kind centre for children with special needs.

She was very impressed with the organised team in Agape Centre helping children with special needs and their parents.

“The most memorable story is how Tatsumi Kondo Memorial Workshop came about,” she said and hoped more people would understand, give more love, care and support to these children.

“Support need not necessarily be financial but may be time and effort as volunteers or participation in different events,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Dr Toh Teck Hock pediatrician at Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic (special needs) at Agape Centre, Divisional Health office cum head of Clinical Research, Sibu Hospital explained that Agape means the highest level of unconditional love.

He thanked Chia for taking the time off to show support for special needs children at the centre.