Bank Negara to act against banks failing to protect customers from fraud

KUCHING (June 10): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will take action against banks that fail to protect their customers from fraud.

In a statement, BNM said all licensed banks must ensure proper communication, as well as fair redress for customers who have taken necessary steps to protect themselves and have not acted fraudulently in cases of unauthorised transactions.

BNM said all banks have been reminded to ensure they provide the appropriate assistance and information to affected customers on protecting their accounts as well as the status of the banks’ investigations.

“Appropriate supervisory and enforcement actions will also be taken by BNM in cases where banks have not taken adequate steps to protect their customers or failed to comply with the relevant regulations,” it said.

BNM added all licensed banks are required to adopt high standards of security, particularly for internet and mobile banking services.

This includes routine security reviews and advisories issued by BNM to financial institutions to enhance existing controls and ensure adequate protection against latest threats, while maintaining efficient services for customers.

“Fraud risk is constantly evolving, as scammers continue to devise more sophisticated means of defrauding the public. This includes new approaches of tricking bank account holders into revealing their banking details or installing malware on their devices.

“The financial industry and authorities therefore continue to remain vigilant against new modus operandi,” it said.

BNM said it has been collaborating with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the financial industry to coordinate efforts in combating financial fraud and scams, as well as to create greater public awareness of new fraud tactics.

In addition to ensuring more effective preventive measures by financial institutions against new modus operandi, these efforts will also support the recovery of embezzled funds as well as timely and effective investigations by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The public is advised to be extra vigilant in safeguarding personal information and downloading files or applications from unverified sources onto mobile devices.

Users of financial services also have an important role to keep themselves informed of emerging threats through advisories issued by financial institutions, BNM, and other authorities, and to take precautions to protect themselves.

Information on the latest threats and measures that individuals can take to protect themselves against evolving threats can be obtained from the Amaran Scam Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/amaranpenipuan/.

Account holders who encounter suspicious transactions involving their bank accounts should immediately notify their banks; contact the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, or BNMTELELINK on 1-300-88-5465.

This will facilitate immediate measures by CCID in coordination with BNM and banks to help protect affected accounts; and they must also lodge a police report to facilitate the investigation.