Broken water mains at Batu 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu repaired

MIRI (June 10): The repair work on the broken 1,100 mm diameter water mains at Batu 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu, which left most parts of the city waterless, was completed around 3pm today.

According to a press statement by Laku Management Sdn Bhd, water supply will gradually return to normal in all affected areas throughout the city.

“However, we foresee the water to be turbid or dirty immediately after the resumption of normal water supply.

“We have mobilised our teams to carry out flushing to remove unnecessary elements from our pipes arising from the repairs,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, Laku Management urged the public not to listen to rumours of any kind but instead check with their 24-hour hotlines and official website for related updates and inquiries.

Their hotlines can be reached by calling 085-426626 or 085-436626 while their official website is www.lakumanagement.com.my.