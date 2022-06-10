CM asks civil servants to help in developing Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Civil servants in Sabah are asked to help in the implementation of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development road map launched in March, last year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, said that the support and cooperation of civil servants are important to ensure all development plans in Sabah are efficiently implemented for the benefit of the people.

“There are still a lot that needs to be done. I am happy because despite the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah’s economy remained strong. The state’s economy in on the right platform and there are signs of recovery.

“Under the Sabah Maju Jaya road map, Sabah recorded an income of RM5.449 billion in 2021, which is the highest record.

In the first half of 2021, Sabah attracted RM4.4 billion foreign investment, the third highest after Kedah and Selangor.

He added that the main investment was in manufacturing, tourism and agriculture which are expected to create nearly 10,000 jobs.

“We are also expecting that the country’s border opening on April 1 will restore Sabah’s tourism sector,” Hajiji said when launching the celebration of Solidarity Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Festival at the Sutera Harbour Resort on Thursday night.

Also present was Cuepacs president Dato’ Haji Adnan Mat.

Hajiji also said that he hoped all civil servants continue to strive towards unity, togetherness and loyalty because it would be difficult to realise any development without support, commitment and cooperation from all civil servants.

Hajiji also said that the government always cares about the welfare of civil servants and endeavours to meet their needs so that they are comfortable while working.

Hence, he said that the announcement of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last March to raise the minimum salary from RM1,200 to RM1,500 on May 1 was welcomed by the Sabah government.

“The increase in the minimum wage has been awaited by all citizens who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those with low wage.

“Although the wage hike is only for private businesses with five workers or more, employers with less than five workers will also need to pay the minimum wage of RM1,500 starting January 1, 2023.

“The salary hike proves how caring the government is towards the burden of the people after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

On the event, Hajiji said that it was meaningful as it joined the celebration of three festivities celebrated by the various races and religions in the country.

He said that the event encourages unity and strong cooperation among the people.