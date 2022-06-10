CM: SLS’s lawsuit neither partisan nor political

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The State Government takes note of the Sabah Law Society’s (SLS) application for a judicial review in respect of the 40% net revenue in the form of Special Grant that Sabah is entitled to under the Federal constitution.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the Sabah government sees the initiative by the SLS in a positive light that is not partisan and not political in the common furtherance of the constitutional arrangements when Sabah formed Malaysia in 1963.

“The Sabah government has been, and will continue to vigorously pursue the 40% entitlement and other legitimate rights and interests of Sabah with the Federal government,“ he said.

SLS on Thursday filed a suit seeking the retraction of Putrajaya’s decision to gazette an annual grant for Sabah as it goes against the state’s constitutional rights for a stipulated revenue under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This comes after an announcement from the federal and state governments, on April 14 this year, of a special five-year annual grant for RM125.6 million for Sabah from this year.

The order was then published in the Federal Gazette on April 20 under Article 112D.

SLS, who filed the suit against the federal government on Thursday through lawyers J Marimuttu & Partners, said that both the announcement and the publication in the Gazette as an Order 112D was in clear breach of Article 112C, read together with Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution as well as Article 112C.

Last April, Hajiji said Sabah welcomed the four-fold increment of the Federal Government Special Grant for Sabah from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million beginning this year seeing the move as a good development for Sabah whilst the State Government continues to pursue the 40% as agreed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.