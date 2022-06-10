Covid-19 cases expected to stabilize by end of June

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): The Covid-19 infection in Sabah is on a upward trend with cases increasing for five consecutive days.

On Friday 87 cases were reported compared to 67 the day before, an increase of almost 30 per cent, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Although the increase in daily cases was predicted earlier due to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Kaamatan celebrations throughout May, but the effect of the celebration ‘overflowed’ into June as many are still celebrating until now.

Flexibility in social activities is also a factor that contributes to the higher incidence of new infections, he said.

Taking into account the ongoing festivals and school holidays, the state Health Department expects the cases to stabilize only by the end of June, said Masidi.

On Friday, eight districts reported higher number of infections compared to four districts which recorded a decrease.

Twelve districts recorded one new case each, he said, adding that Kota Kinabalu and Penampang with 30 cases and 27 cases respectively still tops the list of districts with double digit infections in the state.

Kunak and Telupid which have not recorded any cases in the last 14 consecutive days, have been declared as green zone.

Of the 87 cases reported on Friday, two are in category 4 while the rest are in categories 1 and 2.