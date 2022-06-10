Fadillah: Construction industry losing workers to plantations, needs to offer better benefits

BINTULU (June 10): The construction industry needs to offer employees better benefits in order to retain them, said Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He pointed out the construction industry has been affected in terms of manpower because oil palm plantations have lured workers away.

“Palm oil price is so good now and the operators need someone to harvest the palm oil fruits. Because palm oil compared to work projects, if no harvest it has no value.

“That is why they are willing to pay whatever fees to employ people and one of the victims is the construction sector,” Fadillah told reporters when visiting the WPC08 Sungai Kua Bridge to Sungai Arip Bridge road construction project site today.

He said for the construction sector, the salary scale or daily pay depends on skills levels.

He said such competition sometimes affects other sectors as well and that is why some companies use head-hunters for recruitment.

On the progress of the road construction project from Sungai Kua Bridge to Sungai Arip Bridge, Fadillah said he was satisfied with the project which is expected to open to the public by the end of next month.

“Overall project is 85 per cent completion for two packages. I am satisfied and continuous monitoring will be made and hope it can be completed despite the challenge of rising prices of goods, fewer workers, and shortages of raw materials,” he said.