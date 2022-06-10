Federal ministry assures will look into shortcomings faced by Bomba in Zone 4

SIBU (June 10): The Federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has given its assurance that it will look into problems faced by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Zone 4.

The ministry’s deputy secretary (Management and Development) Muhammad Razman Abu Samah, during his visit to Sungei Merah fire station yesterday, assured that all problems brought to the ministry would be thoroughly looked into and discussed before solutions could be given.

“KPKT is very proud of Bomba, a team that is quick to respond to emergency calls as well as serving the community with full responsibilities,” Razman commended, adding that he would gather all the shortcomings faced by the department to be discussed at the upper level.

The visit by the ministry was also intended to monitor projects under KPKT to ensure that the projects are completed on schedule and in compliance with the safety regulations.

Bomba Sibu Zone 4 deputy fire chief Azman Julaihi and Sungei Merah Bomba chief Abdul Mutalif Jaa’far were among those present during the visit.