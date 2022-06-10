Going the extra mile for those you love with Celcom MEGA™ Family plan

After two years of being apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one thing that we can learn from it is to never take what we have especially the family bond for granted.

Their voices, their smiles are our core strength and being able to see them could brighten our lives during the darkest time.

However, challenges persist as connectivity remains a larger share of concern among many, especially those living in the rural area.

As the pandemic period have pushed digitisation in our daily lives one notch up, it is important to continue strengthening meaningful relationships especially with our family members with the best mobile plan for all.

Crafted the thought of family at heart, Celcom – Malaysia’s Number 1 Network Choice which offers a variety of telecommunication related services such as prepaid, postpaid, home internet and content services has now expanded its Celcom MEGA Plan.

Through this plan which is Celcom’s most innovative postpaid plan which allows total freedom and flexibility to be customized, has opened up to six family lines in a family and for limited time only – all families can enjoy buy 1 free 1 line on Celcom MEGA Family Plan.

During this promo period, you get to enjoy a FREE 5G phone worth RM1,999 savings and when you add on a family line, you will be entitled to a free phone that worth RM549 if you sign up for CELCOM MEGA FAMILY device bundle.

What is more exciting is that via the plan, all of its users can save more as entertainment bundle is also included through with FREE premium access to stream Viu or IQiyi with Videowalla(™) Plus.

Now, Malay, Chinese, Thailand, Indonesian and even our Korean Oppas are free to be eye-feasted through wide range of movies and dramas which is available on Viu or IQiyi.

Hence ladies and gentleman, get your popcorns ready and yeay to binge-watching our favourite movies together with Malaysia’s most trusted telco which has the widest mobile coverage in Malaysia!

And worry not. As Celcom understand the need to keep its users hassle free, even billing, purchasing add-ons or redeeming deals! etc is now synchronized through one mobile application – Celcom Life App.

The application can be downloaded at Google Play Store ,Apple Store & Huawei Gallery App for a peace of mind.

What is more interesting this time round with Celcom MEGA is that if you are looking for a all-in-one deal, you can get FREE Celcom Home Fibre™ with 2 Celcom MEGA™ Unlimited Lines & SAVE RM191/month.

Alternatively, subscribers can also enjoy lifetime savings of RM21 on your monthly bill when you add on Celcom Home Fibre™ to your Celcom MEGA™ plan.

What’s more amazing is Celcom MEGA™ plan will also open up an array of the latest 5G mobile phones when a family line is added : For FREE combined with free shipping to your home sweet home.

Connecting people at its best

The excitement of being connected does not stop there and with Celcom MEGA™ plan, it brings you the best deals, premium content and rewards with the plan that fits perfectly for your family’s needs

Bringing rewards to your doorstep, Celcom MEGA™ plan also offers exclusive rewards and great discounts as well as cashbacks from various establishments to make life much more meaningful.

Here are a few top pick deals of the month where Celcom users can enjoy 50% discount on their stay at OYO Hotel; 15% off when you purchase any selected handcrafted drinks at ZUS coffee; 10% discount at Pelangi Beach Resort & SPA; Free one hour Karaoke at Red Box Karaoke and 50% off and Free Gifts at Sports Paragon.

With these, planning a party nor last-minute celebrations such as birthdays and anniversary now becomes a great convenience accompanied with amazing deals and savings.

Propelled by smooth, fast and wide connectivity nationwide, such moments can be shared seamlessly with all our loved ones regardless where they are.

This was proven based on Ookla’s Speedtest Report for Second Half of 2021, topping the Best Mobile Coverage category, with 93.2 per cent coverage for 4G and 99.7 per cent for general coverage nationwide.

Celcom MEGA™ Family Plan, the best family plan available in the market

Enjoy the best value on Celcom MEGA™ Family Plan that fits your family lifestyle. Stay connected with Unlimited Internet wherever you are on the Malaysia’s No,1 Network Choice!

It’s easy! All you need to do is sign up for Celcom MEGA™ Family Plan to enjoy these great savings. You can keep your number or get a new one via Celcom e-store or walk into the nearest bluecube store.

Subscribers to the Celcom MEGA™ plan will also have the flexibility to switch between Lightning and Unlimited Plan, as it can be tailored based on your mobile lifestyle with no binding contract.

Under Celcom MEGA™, Unlimited Family line starts from MEGA 80, MEGA RM 98, RM 128, RM 158 and RM 188.

With Celcom MEGA™ 98, users can add up to three family lines will either obtain 50GB of high speed internet or can be switched to Unlimited Internet for Unlimited HD Video, Gaming and Music with 10GB Hotspot.

It also offers unlimited calls to all network and FREE 3 months Apply TV+ with iPhone 13.

For Celcom MEGA™ 128, users can add up to six family lines will either obtain 70GB of high speed internet or can be switched to Unlimited Internet for Unlimited HD Video, Gaming and Music with 20GB Hotspot.

It will also put its subscribers to a Celcom Priority Services which offers fast-track customer resolution and call, ability to choose your preferred mobile number as well as a 45-day credit payment terms.

As for Celcom MEGA™ 158 and 188, the internet availability for high speed internet is increased to 70GB and 90GB respectively while also obtaining the special lane to be fast-track in customer resolution and call, ability to choose your preferred mobile number as well as a 45-day credit payment terms.

Let’s hop on the Celcom MEGA™ plan together

Besides heading to the nearest bluecube store, subscribers can also obtain an online offer when with every new registration.

Get RM200 rebate for new, port-in and prepaid-to-postpaid sign up. Add 2 family lines during the sign-up and get 50% OFF upfront plus earn EXTRA RM20 x 6 months rebate for each family line! Also, get RM30 rebate for existing postpaid plan upgrade. Offer valid only on Celcom Online Shop

How to subscribe

Step 1 : Subscribe to your preferred Celcom MEGA™ plan

Step 2 : Add Celcom MEGA™ Family Line via Celcom Online Shop or at any Celcom bluecube or Celcom Certified Partners

Step 3 : Enjoy unlimited internet with Unlimited internet plan or high speed internet plan

For further information, please visit https://www.celcom.com.my/personal/postpaid/tab/mega

In reference to any Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), please refer to https://www.celcom.com.my/support/faq/personal#personal-postpaid-celcom-mega

Hence, let’s not waste our time and join Celcom today – Malaysia’s most trusted telco and experience the widest network in Malaysia which has bagged the Ookla Speedtest Award for Best Mobile Coverage and IPSOS and never have to worry about network coverage ever again.