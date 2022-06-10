Govt urged to assist civil servants affected by goods prices hike – Cuepacs

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to implement three crucial measures to assist civil servants affected by the increase in the price of goods.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat, said that the measures are; implementing a RM1,800 minimum wage; two annual salary increments (KGT), and a new and more effective remuneration system.

“We are always grateful to the government for implementing several key measures to address the increase in the price of goods. However, at the moment, we are still unable to cope with our current financial position and salary.

“This is crucial, as the government, along with the private sectors, are the catalyst for the country’s development,” he told reporters after attending the civil servant assembly here on Friday.

Adnan said the minimum wage would facilitate the government to achieve the household income target of RM10,000 a month, which was one of the government’s targets in the 12th Malaysia Plan to make Malaysia a high-income nation by 2025.

Commenting on the proposed new remuneration system, Adnan said that the existing 20-year-old Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) was seen as ineffective and inappropriate to assist civil servants in the current situation.

“It is hoped that the government would consider our proposals for a new public sector remuneration system, which includes the minimum wage, KGT growth, promotion and grade, as well as minimum Grade 19 to provide a more comfortable and fair income to assist civil servants,” he said.

SSM was implemented on Nov 1, 2002, replacing the New Remuneration Scheme (SSB). – Bernama