ICDM advocates greater board diversity in Corporate Malaysia

KUCHING (June 10): Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM) advocates greater diversity in the boardroom to ensure that companies have a wide enough range of perspectives to address the needs of various stakeholders as well as to achieve sustainable financial performance.

“Over the past two years, ICDM has seen a marked change in board priorities and dynamics. Board attention and priorities on performance is underpinned by the understanding of the need to move the needle on culture and sustainability.

“The drive to elevate board performance is evident in the continued growth in our corporate and individual membership numbers, as well as the rapid rise in requests for external director sourcing and board evaluation,” ICDM president and chief executive officer Michele Kythe Lim said during a media briefing following ICDM’s 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

“This willingness, or change in attitudes, perception and acceptance, signals a concerted effort to improve professionalism and diversity.

“This is in line with the paradigm shift of board leadership in Malaysia, which is to develop an agile and future-focussed leadership model to ensure sustainability on three fronts: business, community and the planet.”

Lim said there is huge focus now on building up candidates at a younger age. Diversity is not just gender, there’s age, tenure, independence, and others.

“The younger ones are bringing much-needed skill sets to boards now, which are innovation, entrepreneurship, different mindsets, and approaches towards thinking out of the box,” she continued on.

“Companies also need the generational gap on a board to get both perspectives on a board and that’s very important.”

ICDM also noted that there has been a shift in Corporate Malaysia, with more companies embracing this change to further diversify their boardrooms by looking for independent agencies that could source independent directors.

“Corporate governance 2021 emphasizes the need for independent sourcing for board candidates. Hence there was a huge jump, because we are one of the few independent sources for board candidates.

“A lot of companies were looking to place independent directors on their boards through an independent source, so they could get a wider range, better candidates.

She further noted that the jump sourcing through independent agencies could be driven by the Budget 2022 which outlined several initiatives for more diversity including strengthening female directorship composition in public listed companies (PLCs) by ensuring at least one female director is appointed in all PLCs beginning September 1, 2022.

Over the period, ICDM introduced various initiatives to scale up its efforts in supporting the director community, including the establishment of the Board Committee Dialogue, Networking & Circle Series, a support network for chairs and members of specific board committees; accelerated public stakeholder engagements for board capacity building and influencing of the development of corporate governance (CG) related laws and practices; the materialisation of the Asean Institute of Directors (IoD) Network, a regional collaboration to elevate CG standards in the Asean region; and the subsequent introduction of the 2022 Asean Board Trends Report.

ICDM was also appointed by Bursa Malaysia as the knowledge partner to conduct the Mandatory Accreditation Programme (MAP), with enhanced modules globally benchmarked and thoughtfully designed to help first-time directors understand the essential principles of good governance and the fiduciary duties of directors.

“As the national IoD and voice of directors, ICDM is committed to playing a significant role in addressing and responding to the needs of all directors. On this front, we focussed on continuing our momentum built in 2020, and all our engagements and insights have enabled our ability to design as well as enhance ICDM’s capacity-building programmes and initiatives to meet the unique needs of every board.

“As calls for more proactive sustainability-driven governance amplify and the scrutiny from stakeholders heightens, boards have taken heed and are looking to strengthen their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) oversight whilst addressing sustainability risks.

“Attitudes of Corporate Malaysia are moving in the right direction, towards self-regulation, with the ultimate goal of building sustainable business and robust CG in line with the intensified necessity for a sustainability-conscious culture in boardrooms.”