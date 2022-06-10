Indonesia studying cross-border cooperation with Sarawak

KUCHING (June 10): Indonesia is currently conducting a study, through its National Research and Innovation Agency, on cross-border inter-related cooperation with Sarawak.

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono introduced the agency’s research team to the Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) during a visit on Wednesday (June 8)

“He (Raden) also further expressed that this field study will become a recommendation and consideration for the Indonesian government to take further adjustments on cross border policy,” ACCCIS said in a release today.

During the visit, the group was welcomed by ACCCIS president Datuk Tan Jit Kee, who briefed them about ACCCIS.

“A few topics were discussed during the dialogue session, such as cross-border cooperation, decentralisation, local-central dynamics, people to people linkages, trade and investment, tourism, the new capital Nusantara, and so on,” added the statement.