Konsortium Bumi Consultants wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Award

KUCHING (June 10): Konsortium Bumi Consultants and Services Sdn Bhd won the Corporate Excellence Category at the recent Asia Pacific Enterprise Award 2022.

Managing director Dato Janang Bungsu received the award at One World Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on May 27.

According to a press statement, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Award (Apea) aims to recognise entrepreneurial and corporate excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair practices, and growth in entrepreneurship.

It honours business leaders and organisations that have shown outstanding performance through the year.

Konsortium Bumi Consultants and Services Sdn Bhd is a multi-disciplined consultant firm that is ISO certified.