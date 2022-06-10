Missing Marudi octogenarian: Third day of search yields no results

LAWAS (June 10): The search and rescue operation (SAR) for an 83-year-old man who was reported missing in Marudi was not fruitful as he was yet to be found as of 5pm today.

According to Marudi Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Maureen Sim, the SAR team had yet to locate the victim, known as Lah Ajang, as the search entered its third day today.

“The SAR team today comprised 30 people from police and Bomba personnel as well as members of the public.

“We divided the team into four to ease the SAR operation—however, there has been no signs of the victim yet,” she said.

Following that, Maureen said the SAR today adjourned at 5pm and will resume tomorrow morning.

The victim was reported missing from his family’s home in Marudi at around 8.30pm on June 8.

It was learnt prior to his disappearance, the victim was sitting on the house verandah with his daughter.

Not long after that, his daughter went into the house and upon returning, found her father missing.