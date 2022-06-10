Sabah wants Singapore airlines to fly to Sandakan, Tawau

KOTA KINABALU (June 10): Sabah will ask airline companies in Singapore to fly to Sandakan and Tawau.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said direct flights from Singapore to these two districts would boost tourism and other economic relations in future.

He said this during a meeting in Singapore with its Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs, Sim Ann, on Thursday.

“The availability of direct flights to and from these places would enable tourists to easily visit locations like Sipadan Island, the Sepilok Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre and more,” he said.

Jafry said he will present the proposal to several airline companies as soon as possible.

He said besides visitors from Singapore, travellers from other countries who use Singapore as a transit point can also take the opportunity to make a stop here in Sabah.

“Changi Airport is one of Asia’s main air travel destinations,” he added.

On other matters, Jaffry said his ministry, through the Sabah Tourism Board, is also actively engaging in business-to-business and business-to-consumer initiatives to bring more visitors to Sabah.

“With more direct flights available, we are confident of the growth potential of our tourism sector,” he said.