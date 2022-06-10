Sagah: Parental objections halt plans for centralised schools

KUCHING (June 10): Sarawak’s plans for centralised schools cannot be implemented yet as many parents do not agree with the idea, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said if parents do not agree then low enrolment schools (SKM) cannot be closed.

“If we cannot close SKM, then we cannot build centralised schools, otherwise they will end up becoming SKM too.

“Until we can get the consent of parents to send their children to centralised schools, we cannot implement it yet,” he said during a working visit to Serian and Sri Aman Divisions yesterday.

During the recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, Sagah had said the Sarawak government has embarked on school relocation and rebuilding programmes for schools in rural areas.

In his ministerial winding up speech, he said 263 schools have been identified as SKM by the State Education Department could be merged into 49 centralised schools.

Yesterday, Sagah visited SK Lebur Remun and SK Daha in Serian Division and SK Aping in Sri Aman Division to identify their problems.

Sagah said the dilapidated school redevelopment project for SK Lebur Remun, which was supposed to be completed in December 2021, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, it is expected to be completed by end of August this year. The progress is satisfactory and expected to be completed as scheduled,” he said.

For SK Aping, he said electrical and water connections are required in the school buildings, while SK Daha needs electrical connection and repairs on some buildings in poor condition.