Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway at 83.04 pct completion, says Works Ministry

KUCHING (June 10): The Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway spanning 786km from Telok Melano to Pujut Link Road is now 83.04 per cent completed, said the Works Ministry.

The ministry said Work Package 2, from Sematan to Sungai Moyan Bridge, KSR Interchanges (Mile 4½, Mile 6, Mile 7, and Mile 10) spanned a total of 95.43km.

“One of the three sections under Work Package 2 namely Bau Section is expected to be fully completed in November this year. This section is now 82 per cent completed.

“The KSR Section, which is expected to be fully done in August this year, is now 96 per cent completed. The Lundu Section, which is expected to be fully completed in December this year, is now 83 per cent in progress.

“The total cost of the three sections for Work Package 2 is RM2,038.837 million,” the ministry said in a statement today issued in conjunction with the Sarawak FTRoadpedia Tour.

The June 9-11 tour, the second of its kind, covers a total of 826km starting in Kuching and ends in Miri.

It aims to review the latest developments on the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway.

The first FTRoadpedia Sarawak was held from Sept 29 to Oct 1, 2018.

The ministry said Work Package 3, which is from the Serian Circle to the Pantu Junction, spanned a total of 75.01km.

It said two sections came under this package and the Serian Section was fully completed on Dec 4 last year.

The ministry added Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the completed Serian Section on Dec 5 last year.

“While the Pantu Section is expected to be completed in August this year, it is currently 97 per cent completed. The cost is estimated at RM1,348.973 million.”

On Work Package 4, the ministry said it spanned from the Pantu Junction to Batang Skrang over a total of 89.43km.

It said there are two sections under this package, one of which the Bukit Begunan Section is expected to be completed in July next year.

“The Sri Aman Section is expected to be completed in November this year,” said the ministry, adding that this package involving a cost of RM1,657.47 million is now 80 per cent completed.

The ministry said Work Package 5, from the Batang Skrang Junction to Sungai Awik, spanned a total of 67.94km.

Under this work package, it said the Betong Section, which is expected to be completed in December this year, is now 83 per cent completed.

The ministry added that the Spaoh Section, which is expected to be completed by March next year, is 67 per cent completed.

Work package 5 involves a cost of RM1,236.5 million.

The ministry said Work Package 6, from the Sungai Awik Bridge to Bintangor Junction, spanned a total of 64.48km.

“Two sections are under this work package. They are Section Bukit Sebangkol, which is expected to be completed in November this year, and is now 88 per cent done.

“The Sarikei Section, which is expected to be completed in December this year, is 69 per cent completed,” it said, adding that the cost involved was RM1,253.86 million.

The ministry said The Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway will be the economic heart of the state of Sarawak.

“Once fully completed, it will enhance communication and road access, giving a boost to the development in various sectors including construction and tourism,” it added.