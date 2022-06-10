Sarawak’s teen programming whiz wins Apple’s Swift Student Challenge again

KUCHING (June 10): Sarawak’s teenage programming star Bernard Lim, 18, has won his second Swift Student Challenge award.

This year, the annual Apple Inc competition was held from April 5-25.

Lim took about two weeks to develop his app ARScience, which uses augmented reality (AR) to help explain chemistry and physics concepts visually to students interactively.

For chemistry concepts, the app visually shows atoms on the periodic table, and how ionic bonding is formed; while for physics, the app visually shows the gravitational force among objects.

“ARScience is targeted for students. When I was in school, I found that some of my friends had problems understanding explanations in textbooks,” he told The Borneo Post.

Lim started programming with Swift and HTML (HyperText Markup Language) when he was 13.

During the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020, he had extra time to master programming languages and mainly focused on HTML, CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), JavaScript, and Swift.

He first joined the competition in June 2020 and developed his first award-winning app.

“I was just scrolling through Apple’s website and saw this competition, so I decided to join it in June 2020 and won my first app called SolAR, which was an AR about the solar system aimed also for students,” said Lim.

According to him, it is incorrect to believe that only geniuses can code.

“I think that is the common opinion, but I think that is false because I am not a genius, and I can code. Anyone with that interest can code.

“Just don’t give up and be persistent as persistence and dedication are important in learning coding because coding is not something you can pick up in a week or a month as it needs constant practice,” he explained.

Lim will begin his A Levels at Sunway College, Subang Jaya next month and hopes to pursue computer science in university.