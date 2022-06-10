Tough 1Q22 for O&G, but higher capex spells better times ahead

KUCHING (June 10): The oil and gas sector (O&G) displayed slightly disappointing results for its first quarter of financial year 2022 (1QFY22) overall, said AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), on the back of slower job flows.

To note, the sector’s 1QFy22 contract awards to Malaysian O&G operators remained robust at RM2.02 billion, largely contributed by Dialog Group’s award of RM724 million engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract of a new melamine plant and bagging facilities in Kedah by Petronas Chemicals; and Wah Seong Corporation’s award of RM1.06 billion contracts involving the provision of line pipe thermal insulation services for the East African crude oil pipeline and feeder line project.

“All in, job awards were still down by 62 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) compared to 4QFY21 which included a lumpy RM4.5 billion contract to Coastal Contracts involving the construction of an onshore gas sweetening plant in Mexico,” AmInvestment Bank said in its sector outlook.

“Excluding this onshore job, 1Q2022 contracts would have surged 2.5 times q-o-q. We expect selected segments in the value chain to be better positioned to benefit from higher oil prices and projects sanctioned by national oil companies.”

The firm said O&G operators directly exposed to upstream production and the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) sub-sector stand to benefit given the decimated number of operators during the previous downturn in 2015-017.

Meanwhile, as Petronas earlier announced a higher 2022 capex guidance of RM60 billion, which is 26 per cent above its pre-pandemic normalised spending levels of RM47.8 billion in 2019, domestic oil and gas players anticipate reaping higher job flows over the coming quarters.

Notably, the RM60 billion capex for 2022 also represents a 97 per cent jump from RM30.5 billion in 2021.

“In Petronas’ 1QFY22 results, its capital investments of RM7.4 billion account for 15 to 19 per cent of its 2022 capex guidance. As a comparison, 1Q accounted for 15 to 25 per cent of the group’s capex over the past 3 years,” AmInvestment Bank added.

“On a more promising note, 1QFY22 capex reached close to its 2019 spending level, representing a 12 per cent y-o-y increase compared to 1QFY21 capex of RM6.6 billion, in which domestic capex expanded by 30 per cent y-o-y.”

With Brent oil prices staying strong and steadily trading above US$100 per barrel, the research house maintained its view that crude oil prices will remain elevated over an extended period.

“This stems from the uncertain geopolitical impact from Russia’s Ukraine invasion that has triggered cascading sanctions, voluntary shunning of investments by international oil companies, substantive global supply chain disruptions and elevated risk premiums for commodities.

“Besides voluntary corporate sanctions on Russia, supply shortfall risks are escalating with major oil-exporting nations unable to ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels due to chronic under-investment over the past 5 years amid investors’ persistent energy transition-driven prerogatives.

“More recent developments including the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting which hinted at only a modest increase in oil production and the potential resurgence in oil consumption in China following the gradual reopening of Shanghai, are expected to result in a widening supply deficit and subsequently support bullish crude oil prices.

“Still, we expect oil prices to take a breather next year on a slower global economic growth outlook that could dampen oil demand while fresh investments in the sector could reignite higher production expectations.”