Transport Minister: Express boat services in Marudi, Sungai Tutoh to resume by August 2022

MIRI (June 10): Express boat services for Marudi and Sungai Tutoh, Baram will resume within the next one or two months to provide options on the mode of transport for the local community there.

This is according to Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a press statement Monday, who said the decision was made following a meeting with the local community, Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) and Marudi express boat operators.

“The resumption of the express boat service is important to provide options on the mode of transportation for the local community and to ease the movement of people and goods.

“This express boat service will benefit the communities living along Sungai Tutoh, from Baram Hilir up to Mulu, which involves seven schools, two clinics, five government agency offices and 35 longhouses with 1,268 doors and a population of 8,623,” Lee said.

He added this could also stimulate local tourism activities by attracting more tourists to travel using river transport to visit longhouses in those particular areas as well as Mulu National Park.

Following this decision, Lee requested a dialogue between SRB, Marudi district office and express boat operators be held to come up with the best solution including working out the boat schedule, fares and necessary support for express boat services to resume.

He said this was to provide a safe and convenient service for the people in affected areas in Ulu Baram.

“The resumption of the express boat service is expected in one to two months from today, once preliminary work on the ground has been finalised by the Sarawak Rivers Board, Marudi district office and express boat operators,” he said.

During the meeting, Lee was briefed on the hardships faced by people living in Baram when travelling to towns for their necessities or bringing their agricultural produce for sale due to difficult and dangerous land transport accessibility.

The meeting was informed all the roads in the affected location were privately owned by palm oil plantations and logging companies, which were designed and used by heavy vehicles and not suitable for sedan or MPV vehicles.

The roads were also not well-maintained and in very bad condition—during rainy season, the roads will be muddy and slippery with some parts impassable.

The express boat services ceased operation after experiencing a gradual decrease of passengers in the past eight years due to most choosing to commute by land after palm oil plantations and logging company roads could access their longhouses.

Statistics from SRB showed in 2013, a total of 66,174 passengers went in and out through Marudi express boat passenger terminals—but showed a drastic decline five years later in 2018 with only 3,171 passengers recorded and no passengers recorded in 2021.

The last express boat service ceased operations in March 2021.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) and Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister of Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil; Sarawak Tourism Board chairman and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Datu Buckland Bangik and officers from SRB, Marudi and Telang Usan district office and Miri Resident Office.