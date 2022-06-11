Abang Johari: Two international hotels to be built in Lundu, Sematan

KUCHING (June 11): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government is committed to develop Sematan in Lundu to be like Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, by building two international hotels there.

In revealing this, he said the two hotels will be built by the private sector.

“The two hotels will cost about RM120 million. This is already confirmed.

“The design of one of the proposed hotels is almost like the Palm Hotel in Dubai, so here (Lundu) is going to be like Dubai later on,” he said at the opening of the Sematan Waterfront Pontoon and Landscape today.

Abang Johari said having the pontoon and beautiful landscape at the waterfront is not enough to draw visitors to stay in Lundu and Sematan.

He pointed out that there must be at least an international hotel in the area for the visitors to spend their nights.

He said Lundu and Sematan have many places of attractions but no international hotels for foreign visitors.

“We have got the places of attraction. All we need now is international hotels which can draw foreigners to come here.

“From the hotels they can go anywhere they like… they may go to Gunung Pueh national park, to Pulau Talang for site viewing or fishing trips and so on,” he said.

Abang Johari believed that the development and operation of the two international hotels can also create jobs and economic activities in the area.

He said once all these are in place, even the crabs and midin will not be sufficient to cater for the needs of the hotels.

He hoped the locals then could venture into agriculture to supply the needs of the restaurants in the area, including those operated by the hotels.

He said because of its big economic effects, the state government had agreed that two international hotels will be built in the area.

“We are using the private sector fund to boost our post covid development strategy.

“Through such developments new jobs are being created. The developments in Lundu and Sematan will also benefit the people in Bau,” he said.

Abang Johari said the investor will try to start the construction works on the proposed hotels within three years from now.

He noted that the successful implementation of the Sematan Waterfront Pontoon and Landscape had boosted the confidence of the investors to build international hotels in the area.