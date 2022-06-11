Abd Karim: 201 out of 608 IRSDA projects completed

KUCHING (June 11): A total of 201 out of 608 projects under lntegrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) have been completed by the second quarter of this year.

“Another 86 are under implementation stage, 200 in the planning process, while 121 will start in the third quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Among the projects implemented by IRSDA are state and divisional roads as well as bridges to connect the people of Samarahan Division,” he said in his welcoming speech at the launching ceremony of IRSDA yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also IRSDA Steering Committee chairman, said among the implemented projects were the Lubok Teranggas-Kpg Gedong Samarahan road, upgrading of Asajaya Laut and Asajaya Ulu roads, roads in Sebuyau, Kpg Semera Bridge No. 1 upgrading project in Sadong Jaya and the Kpg Pantong Melayu Bridge upgrading project in Simunjan.

Apart from the roads and bridges, there were also flood mitigation projects, he added

Abdul Karim added that IRSDA had also planned to implement various agricultural development projects and tourism infrastructure development to increase productivity and enhance the socio-economic development of the people in Samarahan Division.

“IRSDA will implement several agricultural projects that can increase the overall agricultural production of Samarahan Division such as the Crab Pilot Project operated by Unimas, New Coconut Development and Rehabilitation Projects, and Cash Crop Projects such as corn crops, chillies, watermelons and so on.

“These agricultural produce can be processed systematically through the post harvest and processing project to strengthen the agricultural produce processing plant and an ice factory project for the use by local fishermen,” he said.

As for the tourism infrastructure project, Abdul Karim said there are the Samarahan Boulevard Project, Taman Tasik Desa Ilmu Project and Kpg Tambirat Hawker Centre, which will be a unique tourist attraction in Samarahan Division.

“We have also implemented the Samarahan Tourism Development Plan (STDP) with UiTM Sarawak, which involves all target groups and stakeholders.

“These are projects that can be implemented immediately. They include Sadong Jaya Waterfront Bazaar Beautification Project, Rumah Warisan Batang Sadong Project, Kpg Sebuyau River Cruise Tourism Facility Project, Batang Sadong Bridge Integrated Stalls Project, and Asajaya Pasar Tamu Upgrading and Extension Project,,” he said.

He said IRSDA has also implemented projects such as minor works and river maintenance works.

Abdul Karim said the people of Samarahan Division would continue to benefit from the new projects to be implemented by IRSDA such as street lighting, jetty, waste maangement using incinerators at the Samarahan Waste Management Park.

He said the establishment of IRSDA on Nov 12, 2018 by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is a unique development agency in Samarahan Division, which plans and coordinates development systematically and holistically.

“IRSDA Steering Committee is assisted by four IRSDA sub-committees, which are responsible for handling infrastructure and socio-economic development projects in the division.

“They are the Infrastructure Development sub-committee; Coastal Roads, Bunds, Rivers and Drainage sub-committee; Agriculture Development sub-committee; and Tourism Development sub-committee. They in turn are assisted by the relevant implementing agencies.”

IRSDA was officially launched by Abang Johari at the same function, which was also attended by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.