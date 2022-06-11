Data to make river famous ecotourism destination

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): Data has been collected from the scientific exploration in the Taliwas River Conservation Area (TRCA) organised by the Yayasan Sabah Group.

The data will be used to make TRCA one of Malaysia’s well-known ecotourism and recreation areas.

It will also be presented at a seminar to be informed later.

In addition, the results will be published as articles, proceedings, reference books such as coffee table books and the productions of experimental documentaries. They will also be the reference material for formulating the Strategic Management Plan for the TRCA.

The data was presented during the visit of Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir, on June 11 at the TRCA exploration site.

Among those in attendance were the director of Yayasan Sabah cum the executive chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, and deputy director of Yayasan Sabah, Datuk Sam Mannan.

Abidin also attended a tree planting event and visited an exhibition of the researchers’ findings, who showcased their research work during the first week of exploration.

The Sabah Nature Club also held an environmental education programme involving 20 students and two teachers from SK Silam, Lahad Datu.

Among the activities carried out were the introduction of TRCA, bird watching and river ecology.

Abidin also met the students who carried out the environmental education activities in addition to experiencing the situation during the scientific exploration.