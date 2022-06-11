Datafication of foreigners not started yet

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): The proposal to carry out datafication process of undocumented foreign workers and nationals in Sabah is still being reviewed and no entity has been tasked with gathering information from any individuals.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the special committee for undocumented foreign workers and nationals had not even presented its full report to the Sabah cabinet.

“As such, the Sabah government has not assigned any department, agency or non-governmental organisation to collect data.

“I have received reports that there is a group that is carrying out this activity, issuing documents, and even charging up to RM300 per person.

“I implore the public not to be misled by these opportunists, who are only out to take advantage of these undocumented foreign workers and nationals,” he said in a statement here on Saturday.

On Friday, a screenshot of a WhatsApp status was widely shared on social media, alleging that a ‘datafication registration’ is currently underway in Inanam, and a document is issued along with a picture of the registered undocumented foreigner for RM300 each.

Jeffrey stated that the government has not decided to issue any cards to foreigners and the special committee will only propose a datafication exercise for the time being, with the next course of action to address the illegal workers and nationals problem to be determined later.

“I warn any entity, particularly those who are involved in this latest syndicate, to stop the fraud immediately. Those who have been duped by them should lodge police report so proper investigations can be carried out right away,” he said.