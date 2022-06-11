Decision on extending vehicle sales tax exemption soon

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): The Federal Government is looking into the Federation of Motor And Credit Companies Associations Of Malaysia’s (FMCCAM) request for an extension of the vehicle sales tax exemption for the purchase of new vehicles.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said a decision on the matter will be made soon.

Wee said this in his speech when officiating FMCCAM’s 44th annual general meeting here on Saturday.

He delivered his speech via the web as the AGM was held in a hybrid mode.

Wee said the automobile industry, like other sectors, has been facing all kinds of challenges during the lockdown to ensure its businesses remain sustainable.

He pointed out that during the pandemic, the government had introduced a series of stimulus packages for economic recovery.

One of them is the vehicle sales tax exemption for the purchase of new vehicles, he said, adding that the exemption has been extended to June 30 this year.

“I am aware that the FMCCAM is requesting for the exemption to be extended further as some car buyers may not get to enjoy the incentive due to delays in car delivery. This is caused by the shortage of chips and the disruptions in supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, the government is currently considering this proposal and a decision will be announced very soon,” he said.

Wee added that despite the obstacles and challenges faced, we must all continue to find ways to improve the situation.

“I am delighted to hear from the FMCCAM President Datuk Tony, that the association is planning to offer external warranty for cars below 10 years. Such an incentive will certainly attract more buyers to consider buying used cars as it will help to enhance road worthiness and provide better protection for buyers,” he said.

He opined that the proposed measure of one-hour loan approval and same day delivery of used cars to buyers is bold and impressive.

“We welcome initiatives that will help economic recovery, and we will look into the matter to see if the Ministry of Transport can help to facilitate this proposal.

“On the proposal to reduce road tax for cars which are more than 10 years old, we need to study this proposal further which must be looked at holistically to ensure any outcomes from this will benefit the majority,” he added.

According to Wee, in April this year, he chaired the Road Transport (RTD) Integrated Digitalisation Blueprint briefing at the Ministry of Transport to look for the best approach to adopt the digitalisation process of JPJ to provide customers effective and efficient services.

The ministry, he said is exploring options for RTD to go digital and choose the best ecosystem that is sustainable and able to benefit the people the most.

Specifically, We said the Transport Ministry is exploring options to digitalize and allow more core services to be done online.

“We want initiatives that will benefit individuals and businesses by making it easier to complete their transactions with JPJ. So far, the ministry has launched e-testing, an automated driving test and training system to improve JPJ’s delivery system and driving test system,” he pointed out.

The e-aduan@jpj is another platform launched to provide various services to clients and stakeholders as well as efficiently manage complaints of various services.

“More services will be made available online in future to improve efficiency and delivery. As always, the Transport Ministry is open to dialogue sessions and welcomes feedback from all of you to provide the best services for the people,” said Wee.