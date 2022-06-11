‘Don’t be prejudiced towards China investments in Sabah’

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, expressed his aghast at former Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Salahuddin Ayub who cautioned Sabah from accepting investments in the palm oil industry from China as he claimed that China intends to “take the opportunity to colonize Sabah”.

“Salahuddin’s remark is uncalled for and unfairly casts a negative aspersion towards all investments from China. It was clearly made with spite and prejudice towards China. Instead of being prejudicial, Sabah should welcome foreign investors interested in coming to Sabah to bridge the economic gap between Sabah and the Peninsula,” said Chan in a statement on Saturday.

As a rising global power, he said the China government would surely be well aware of the potential food shortage crisis that it may face in the post Covid-19 era.

“China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently visited Sabah and expressed his intention to invest in Sabah’s palm oil industry, which is a reasonable strategic move to ensure China’s own food security. Moreover, investing in the palm oil industry does not necessarily mean the upstream plantation industry involving purchase of large plots of plantation land banks,” he said.

Instead of worrying about sovereignty issues, Chan said Malaysia could preempt any such attempts by setting up rules and policies to encourage these China investors to put their investment in specific fields and sectors in the palm oil industry.

“For example, China could be encouraged to invest in downstream processing industries, such as edible oil refineries, oleochemicals factories, etc. These downstream industries are exactly what Sabah lacks.”

He further pointed out that foreign investment does not necessarily involve huge national debt.

“Taking Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s speech China intends to invest in the palm oil industry, clearly it is not as if Malaysia will be borrowing money from China to invest in unprofitable activities. It is foreign investment that will be pouring into development of specific areas in Sabah. Therefore, the Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Congo, etc. examples cited by Salahuddin are irrelevant.

“Simply put, we have to welcome all foreign investment that conforms to the Malaysian investment promotion policy, including from China. The conflict in the South China Sea has nothing to do with business investment – as citizens of our own country, we will definitely defend the sovereignty of our country. However, as far as doing business is concerned, China has a huge population consuming palm oil and actually benefits from imports of more palm oil products from Malaysia/Sabah, and it is a reasonable business decision to set up factories directly in the exporting countries,” he said.

Chan added that the Chinese market is one of the best for the Malaysian palm oil industry. Citing data from China’s palm oil purchase contract signed by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his visit to Malaysia in 2019, China agreed to buy 1.9 million tonnes of edible oil from Malaysia within five years starting from 2019. Based on an average price of US$600 per ton, the total value of the transaction was RM4.56 billion.

“Looking back, Malaysia exported 3.76 million tons of palm oil in 2011, higher than Indonesia’s 2.04 million tons exported to China. But since 2015, Indonesia’s palm oil exports have surpassed Malaysia’s by more than three million tonnes, while Malaysia has dropped to 2.44 million tonnes. In 2018, China was the second largest importer of palm oil and palm products to Malaysia, with Malaysia exporting 3.07 million tonnes of palm oil and palm products to China worth RM8.38 billion.

“Instead of exporting crude palm oil, Sabah might as well attract foreign investors, including China, to invest in developing and building up the downstream industries for edible oil and other palm oil products in Sabah. What’s the problem with raising the added value of the entire palm oil industry chain?” questioned Chan.

Salahuddin, who is Amanah deputy president, has asked the government to be cautious on China’s interest in Sabah’s palm oil industry.

“While in general, we should encourage the entry of foreign investors into our country, China’s intention to invest in the palm oil industry should be viewed from several perspectives.”

Salahuddin explained that from 2011 to 2020, Chinese companies had purchased and leased nearly seven million hectares of agricultural and mining land in foreign countries.

He said the experiences of countries like Sri Lanka, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo proved that investments from China could end in the loss of assets, property, and even national sovereignty.

He said that the transfer of land to foreign nations would pose a threat to a country’s sovereignty.

“Sabah’s strategic position in the struggle for influence and power in the South China Sea (between China and Western powers) also requires us to be more careful in evaluating and accepting investment offers from the country,” Salahuddin said.

He added that such a cautious approach was evident in Indonesia’s rejection of China’s request to own agricultural and plantation lands in their country.