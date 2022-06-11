Don’t waste water, says Julaihi

KUCHING (June 11): Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi has advised households not to waste water by keeping their monthly usage below 35,000 litres each.

He said during an Aidilfitri and Gawai celebration by his ministry at a hotel here on Friday that water is the most precious asset and basic necessity of the rakyat, and thus, should not be wasted.

“Monthly water consumption per household is 35,000 liters on average, and we hope that the usage will not exceed that level.

“The ministry will look into charging a surcharge if the domestic usage exceeds 35,000 liters per household per month,” he said.

He said that though water is easily accessible now, it may not be so in the future due to global warming, thus the water resources must be protected.

At the same time, he said his ministry and other relevant agencies will improve its biological monitoring so that if anything happens, it can be detected and immediate action can be taken to ensure the water is clean and safe for the people’s consumption.

At the function, Julaihi also voiced his appreciation for his ministry’s staff who have carried out their duties and responsibilities well, as the ministry manages basic necessities for the people like water and telecommunications.

Also present at the function were Deputy Minister of Utility Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and permanent secretary Dato Ir Alice Jawan.