Dr Abd Rahman: Be prepared for congestions at entry points when Brunei opens its borders

LAWAS (June 11): The Limbang Divisional Disaster Management Committee, the Immigration and the Customs Department has been called to be prepared for possible congestion at the entry checkpoint here when Brunei reopens its borders starting August 1.

Deputy Minister of Modernisation Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the latest announcement by the Sultanate to fully reopen its land and seaports starting August 1 would have a direct impact on the people of Sarawak, especially those in the northern part of the state.

“For us in Limbang, we need to be ready (for possible congestion at the land border), thus Immigration and Customs departments including the divisional disaster management committee needs to be fully prepared.

“Even though our daily Covid-19 cases is declined and that many of our Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been relaxed, we cannot afford to be complacent,” he told reporters when met after officiating the opening of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Sports Carnival in Limbang today.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman also pointed out that apart from the congestion at the entry points, he also noted that the roads will also be congested.

He thus called on the local authorities, including the Public Works Department (PWD) and Limbang District Council to also be prepared.

“There will be traffic congestion due to the high number of cross-border movements, therefore, they must be prepared,” he said.

Also present at the function was Saberkas Bukit Kota branch chairman Ronny Jumat.