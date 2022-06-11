Dr Sahruddin replaces Muhyiddin as Johor Bersatu chairman

SENAI (June 11): Former Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal is now Johor Bersatu chairman, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Confirming this, Muhyiddin said Dr Sahruddin received his letter of appointment on June 8.

Dr Sahruddin, 47, the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, replaces Muhyiddin who held the post since September 9, 2020.

“He has taken over, good move.. the state (liaison) now has a (local) personality. I will assist him with advice and views but it’s good to place trust in younger leaders to lead the party,” he told reporters at a Johor Bersatu gathering at Taman Scientex Utama here today.

Prior to this, Dr Sahruddin was Johor Bersatu secretary.

Muhyiddin said the appointment also proved that the leadership recognises the party’s rejuvenation process. — Bernama