Elderly man in Marudi missing since June 8 found unharmed

LAWAS (June 11): An 83-year-old man who was reported missing in Marudi on June 8 has been found unharmed, his daughter confirmed today.

Aren Lah, 59 when contacted said his father Lah Ajang was found by her male cousin who was among volunteers involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation which had entered its fourth day today.

“My cousin found him in the jungle behind our residential area here. He was in a weak condition probably because of exhaustion, hunger and dehydration, but thank God he is safe and sound,” she said.

According to Aren, his father had been taken to Marudi Hospital for assessment.

“So far, we were told that his condition has gotten better, he can communicate with us and looks stronger compared to when he was first found,” she said.

Aren thanked the Marudi Fire and Rescue team, the Marudi police, and volunteers who came together in search for her father.

“Rain or shine, these people have been working tirelessly to help us locate our father.

“We are indeed very grateful that my father has been found safe and we cannot thank all of them enough for their help these past four days,” she said.