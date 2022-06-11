Extend car tax exemption – federation

KOTA KINABALU (June 11): The Federation of Motor & Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM) has appealed to the government for an extension of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption for new vehicles which is set to expire on June 30.

The request is made due to the delay in the delivery of vehicles caused by a disruption of supply chain throughout the world and shortage of chips.

At FMCCAM’s 44th Annual General Meeting here on Saturday, its president, Datuk Tony Khor said in his speech that the extension of the exemption would see more people buying cars.

Speaking to reporters later, Khor said that the assurance from Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong that the government is looking into their request reflected the good support from the ministry.

He explained, “we have submitted five points (to the government) on why we are requesting for a one-year extension to the SST exemption. Firstly, the whole world was affected by Covid-19, so there is a supply shortage and customers have to wait between six to nine months to get their car.

“So, I don’t think they can get their cars by end of this month however the exemption ends on June 30,” he lamented.

He added that the other point was that the government imposes three direct taxes on car dealers and the SST, at 10 per cent is the lowest tax.

“The government not only gets revenue from the SST imposed as there are two other taxes, the import tax and excise duty. The highest is the excise duty at between 60 to 125 per cent while the SST is only 10 per cent,” said Khor.

“So, if the government allows us the exemption it still earns revenue from the other two taxes. The government must also remember that if the sales of vehicles drop, the revenue from the other two taxes will also drop,” he stressed.

Khor added that there is also the indirect income the government earns from the automotive industry.

“If the industry goes smoothly like now, sales is good, we make money and we have to pay the government 25 per cent income tax. If our sales drop and we have no income and no profit, it means that there is no tax to be paid to the government,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that the government must consider that the country’s economy is now in the recovery phase and this is the same for the rakyat and industries.

People, he opined, are buying cars because it is a necessity as they need to travel to work and for business.

Granting the exemption would reflect that the government cares for the rakyat’s welfare and wellbeing, he said.

“In the motor industry, Malaysia is Asean’s regional hub … we contribute four per cent annually to the country’s GDP on the manufacturing sector. Our annual sales of used and new vehicles are more than one million units and our transactions generated is more than RM65 billion annually.

“In terms of hire purchase, we generate RM45 billion in loans for local banks. We contribute more than RM100 billion to the industry annually and we provide 700,000 jobs, therefore we urge the government to consider our requests,” Khor said.

In his speech earlier Khor disclosed that FMCCAM is working with insurance companies and online platform ezAuto to offer extended warranty for engine and gear box of used cars up to 10 years.

The association is looking forward to launch the coverage on extended warranty next month, he said.

For purchase of used cars, FMCCAM is also working on achieving the one-hour loan approval, same day delivery of the used car.

To achieve this, transfer of car ownership, car insurance purchase and road tax payment can be transacted online. Once the loan application is approved, the buyer can expect to drive the used car home on the same day after the transfer of car ownership, insurance and road tax payment are settled via online transaction, provided the Road Transport Department (RTD) allows the road tax sticker to be collected later.

FMCCAM also urged RTD to look into the possibility of facilitating the same day delivery of used car after the loan is approved.

FMCCAM, he added, also proposed to RTD to consider reducing road tax by 75 per cent for vehicles which are more than 15 years old, 50 per cent for vehicles which are more than 10 years and 25 per cent for vehicles which are five years old.

“The extended warranty, same day delivery of used cars and a reduction in road tax will definitely help to increase the sales of used cars from 400,000 units a year to a high number,” he said, adding that FMCCAM is targeting to achieve the sale of one million units a year.