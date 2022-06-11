Manyin steps down as PBB senior veep

KUCHING (June 11): Dato Amar Michael Manyin Jawong has announced that he will be stepping down as Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president.

“I’ve already told (PBB deputy president Datuk Amar) Douglas Uggah that I will relinquish the post.

“The moment you no longer hold any position (not an elected representative), it’s automatic that you give way (in the party),” he said at a news conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

Asked who will succeed him, the former Tebedu assemblyman said it was not for him to recommend.

“It’s up to the party,” said the former state cabinet minister.

Manyin did not seek re-election in the Dec 18 state polls last year. He was first elected as the Tebedu lawmaker in 1996.

At a separate press conference today, PBB election officer Dato Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah announced Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom as one of the nominated senior vice presidents.

The other senior vice president is Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who has been announced to retain the post.

Asked whether he is now totally retired from politics, Manyin said: “As far as politics is concerned, I am retired but politics is still in my heart and I am still supporting PBB.”

He added: “Like the last election, I campaigned every night.”

He pledged to continue giving his support to PBB if he is still physically fit during the next state election.

He said he had no regrets retiring from politics and extended his appreciation to all of those who had supported him.

When prompted for his advice for PBB young leaders, particularly elected representatives, Manyin said they must place the interest of the party above all else.

“First, priorities must be given to the party. Second, they must look after their constituency. Third, they must fulfill their personal responsibility as the YB (elected representative).

“If you follow these, then you and the party will be strong,” said the 77-year-old.

On the lowering the voting age to 18 from 21 or Undi18, Manyin said there are pros and cons to this new election policy.

According to him, youths aged 18 to 20 may not know much about what politics is.

He said “they use their instincts” but believed that PBB will start working on organising seminars or workshops to train youths of the age group.