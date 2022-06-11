Minister: Crucial for associations to uphold continuity in sports development

KUCHING (June 11): The identification of talents and the follow-up grooming are the key ingredients in making sure the continuity of sports development in the country.

In stating this, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah also says the onus remains on sports organisations to follow up on the newly-found athletes and ‘polish them up’ to the best of their capabilities.

“Champions are not made overnight, so it’s important for us to have that continuity through sports development.

“The sports bodies, I believe, play a key role in making this happen,” she said during a courtesy call paid on her by a delegation from Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA) at the ministry’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Led by the president George Awi William, the KDBBA representatives also comprised deputy president Ghaz Ghazali, secretary Philomena Dexclyn Siar, treasurer Mohd Noor Amran and committee member (special duties) Dr Malvern Abdullah.

The courtesy call was made to introduce to the minister the new association, which was registered under the Sports Development Act 1997 on March 21 this year.

Fatimah said after being briefed about KDBBA’s objectives, which included the development of women in bodybuilding in and beyond competitions, she was impressed by the mission.

“I commend the KDBBA for outlining this objective (women in bodybuilding), which is a very positive move.

“I honestly do not know that there are many women categories in world-level events.

“In this respect, I value the effort and we will support in the best way we can. To the KDBBA, be that platform for our Kuching bodybuilders and physique enthusiasts to shine,” she said.

Meanwhile, George took the opportunity to announce KDBBA’s first major event, Mr Kuching 2022 Bodybuilding Championships to be staged at Pentas Terbuka MBKS next Saturday (June 18).

“It has been a hiatus of more than two years for Sarawak bodybuilding, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now that public events are allowed to be held again, we want to revive the excitement of a bodybuilding championship here, from which we will select the Southern Zone athletes to compete at the state-level Mr Sarawak 2022, to be hosted in Miri on July 3,” said George.