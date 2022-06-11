Nanta: Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme extended to DUN level

SERIAN (June 11): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ (KPDNHEP) Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM) is now extended to State Legislative Assembly (DUN) constituencies, said its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this was following the success of its implementation in all parliamentary constituencies nationwide since its launch on Dec 2, 2021 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Today, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus alongside myself conducted a walkabout at the implementation of PJKM in Bukit Semuja constituency to see for ourselves how the locals here utilise the programme to reduce their living costs—where prices offered are 20 per cent cheaper than local prices,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Nanta then thanked the local MPs and assemblymen as they have contributed in making the programme a success.

He added their contributions could help reduce the prices of selected items offered under PJKM as well as the already low prices offered by PJKM’s local strategic partners.

Meanwhile, as of May 2022, the programme has been conducted in all 222 parliamentary constituencies, covering 1,702 locations nationwide with a total of 2.796 million visitors with a total sales of RM54.548 million.

For Sarawak, he said the programme has been implemented in 154 locations covering all parliamentary constituencies in the state, with a total sales of RM4.4 million and 203,244 visitors.

“Initially, the implementation of PJKM was only until March 31 (this year) but due to demand, the Prime Minister agreed to extend it until June,” Nanta said.